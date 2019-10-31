Coriander futures rise on firm demand

Coriander prices on Thursday rose 1.87 per cent to Rs 6,760 per quintal in futures market as participants built up fresh positions amid rising spot demand. Besides, tight stocks on account of restricted arrivals from major growing regions strengthened coriander prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for November edged higher by Rs 124, or 1.87 per cent, to Rs 6,760 per quintal with an open interest of 14,110 lots. Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to upsurge in demand in the physical market against tight stocks position.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)