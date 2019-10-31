Guar gum futures up on strong export demand

Guar gum prices on Thursday rose by Rs 51 to Rs 7,643 per five quintal in futures trade amid strong export demand in physical markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for November delivery traded higher by Rs 51, or 0.67 per cent, at Rs 7,643 per five quintal in 24,150 lots.

Guar gum contracts for December also rose by Rs 56, or 0.73 per cent, to Rs 7,752 per five quintal in 41,425 lots.

