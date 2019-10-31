Refined soya oil futures fall on ample stocks

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday fell 0.11 per cent to Rs 770.2 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators trimmed their bets amid adequate supply in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil contracts for November delivery declined by 85 paise, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 770.2 per 10 kg with an open interest of 27,630 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced prices.

