International Development News
Development News Edition

Minister Ntshavheni to announce measures and funding instruments for SMMEs

The announcement comes as Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Tuesday announced that South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to 29.1% in the third quarter.

Minister Ntshavheni to announce measures and funding instruments for SMMEs
Ntshavheni noted the disheartening unemployment statics. Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is expected to unveil funding instruments that will improve the financing of Small, Medium and Micro-Sized Enterprises (SMME).

"Minister Ntshavheni will on 14 November 2019 announce a package of measures and SMME funding instruments for improved funding of SMMEs," said the Ministry of Small Business Development.

The announcement comes as Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Tuesday announced that South Africa's unemployment rate rose to 29.1% in the third quarter.

Ntshavheni noted the disheartening unemployment statics.

"She is of the firm view that the tide of unemployment in South Africa can only be turned around by the growth of the SMME sector, which must prioritize women and youth. Key to the growth and sustainability of SMMEs is improved access to funding, which has been a challenge to the majority of businesses," said the Ministry.

According to Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) unemployment rose by 0.1% from the second quarter.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

French finance minister says Peugeot-Fiat deal "good news" for France

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire gave his blessing to the merger between national champion PSA and Italo-American carmaker Fiat-Chrysler, saying the deal would be good news for France and Europe but that he would keep an eye on possib...

'Terminator: Dark Fate' forged in fire: Cameron on creative differences with Tim Miller

James Cameron has opened up about creative battles with Terminator Dark Force director Tim Miller, saying he was closely involved in the editing of the film though he never visited the set. Miller is credited as the director on the film, wh...

Investors fear looming safety risks of mining waste dams

A global inquiry into how mining companies store billions of tonnes of waste in huge dams, launched after a collapse in Brazil killed hundreds, shows about a tenth of the structures have had stability issues, investors said on Thursday.The ...

North Korea projectiles were short-range, South Korean military says

The two projectiles fired by North Korea on Thursday were short range, South Koreas military said in a statement.The projectiles, which Japanese authorities said appeared to be ballistic missiles, travelled an estimated 370 kilometres 230 m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019