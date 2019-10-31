TODAQ adds new global partners with close of first $5M investment round

Hyundai BS&C, GEMS Education and ThreeD Capital join other corporates, family offices and VCs for the TODAQ first investment round

Hyundai BS&C's Dae Sun Chung among new senior advisors to join TODAQ Advisory Board

SEOUL, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - TODAQ, the world's first SovTech ('Sovereignty Tech') company based out of Toronto and Seoul is pleased to announce the addition of strategic partners to its investor group to help accelerate the rollout of products and market solutions based on the groundbreaking, decentralized TODA Protocol across multiple industry sectors.

The investment round was led by Hyundai BS&C, GEMS Education, and ThreeD Capital who are all working closely with TODAQ to evolve the product offering for diverse enterprise applications. Several other investors and investment groups joined the round.

As part of preparing for ongoing growth, the current TODAQ Advisory Board is being augmented with experienced executive leadership including Hyundai BS&C founder Dae Sun Chung; GEMS Education Head of M&A Asad Zafar; Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman of ThreeD Capital; and Andre Christensen, Chairman of Otello Corp.

Funding is for ongoing development of the TaaS (TODA-as-a-Service) platform on which TODAQ's enterprise customers are building a series of products across energy, education, supply chain, finance, banking and media sectors. In addition, TODAQ will continue to develop the infrastructure supporting the pending 1 November TDN (the TODA Note) launch; a loyalty program digital asset interoperable across all companies and consumers, and designed to offer global, long-term economic utility.

Speaking on the close of the investment round, TODAQ CEO Hassan Khan said, "TODAQ was created with one goal in mind; to serve all businesses, governments and people by enabling ownership and control of identity, assets and data for their rightful owners. As a SovTech movement pioneer we're committed to delivering the security, efficiency and mobility tomorrow's markets need, while giving back to everyone their assets and data, whether people, businesses or governments."

"We are grateful to have been able to select such a motivated, ambitious and diverse group of investors who all share our vision in enabling a new economy. It's a hugely exciting time for us all and we are pleased to have their experience onboard to help commercialize a number of major deals in the pipeline to soon to be announced over the next months." added Khan.

