Mrs Earth Priyanka Khurana Goyal joins as brand ambassador for VPR Mrs India

Priyanka Khurana Goyal, the only Indian to get the title of Mrs Earth, recently joined hands with VPR Entertainment as their brand ambassador.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 15:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 15:17 IST
Mrs Earth Priyanka Khurana Goyal. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Priyanka Khurana Goyal, the only Indian to get the title of Mrs Earth, recently joined hands with VPR Entertainment as their brand ambassador. VPR Entertainment is on a mission to create a world-class platform for married women who are looking to build a career in the fashion world. The company has been part of numerous initiatives in the fashion industry including but not limited to ad shoots, print campaigns, short movies, regional cinema, and various other activities.

Priyanka in her journey as Mrs Earth and earlier Mrs India has tried to strike a balance between her modelling activities and her social awareness campaigns on issues related to environment and cancer protection. VPR Mrs India 2020, the company's flagship event is scheduled to be held from 14th to 16th November 2019 at The Ummed Ahmedabad. The pageant in their first phase got over 1000 applications from all over India and auditions were scheduled in eight different cities to give women from all over an equal opportunity.

In the last and final phase, 70 finalists will compete to win the prestigious crown of VPR Mrs India 2020. The event is sponsored by the prestigious Ummed Group, Shrinath Travels, Anuro by Anamika, Sataara Jewels, Coirfit mattresses among many others. "Mrs India and then later on Mrs Earth changed my life in all aspects. Be it my professional investment banking career or my social life or the presence in the fashion industry, the title impacted everything positively. I am glad VPR is coming up with this initiative to bring a wide-ranging impact on society by giving married women a chance to come out and make a name for themselves and their families", mentioned Priyanka. Priyanka enjoys a successful Wall Street career parallelly and is a mother to a 6-year-old son.

VPR Entertainment is an event management and advertising firm with a presence in Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. The firm is the brainchild of Vijay Kabra, who has been a successful fashion photographer and a businessman for the last 20 years and has been a social impact creator as well. The firm aims to provide a platform for talented women from across India and provide creative advertising and media solutions to brands across the country.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

