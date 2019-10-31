Ukraine president says Nord Stream 2 decision strengthens Russia and weakens Europe

Denmark's decision to approve the Nord Stream 2 pipeline strengthens Russia and weakens Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

The United States and several eastern European, Nordic and Baltic countries have expressed concern that the Gazprom-led 1,230km (765 miles) pipeline from Russia to Germany will increase Europe's reliance on Russian gas.

