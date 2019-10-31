International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Malaysia-Singapore rail link back on at lower cost - Mahathir

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 15:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 15:42 IST
UPDATE 1-Malaysia-Singapore rail link back on at lower cost - Mahathir
Image Credit: President of Russia

A train line linking Malaysia's southern state of Johor with neighboring Singapore will go ahead after the projected cost was cut by a third, Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday, ending months of uncertainty over the delayed project. The Rapid Transit System Link, which will bridge one of the world's busiest border crossings, can carry up to 10,000 passengers an hour each way, more than 30 times the capacity of the existing train service.

The project will cost 3.16 billion ringgit ($757 million), down from 4.93 billion ringgit under the original proposal, a reduction of 36%, Mahathir said. "We will build this railway, the agreement has been made. Half will be built by Singapore, the other half will be built by us," Mahathir told reporters at the Malaysia-Singapore border.

"The details will be discussed with Singapore." Singapore's ministry of transport did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The train project was originally suspended in May as Malaysia, saddled with more than $200 billion in debt, reassessed projects agreed under the previous administration. A further delay was agreed last month. The Southeast Asian neighbors last year scrapped a high-speed rail project linking Singapore to the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, which analysts estimated would cost around $17 billion.

Tensions often run high between Malaysia and Singapore, and Mahathir took a swipe at the city-state for not agreeing to a new road bridge between the two countries that he believes is the solution to congestion. An estimated 300,000 people travel along the main highway between Johor and Singapore every day, the primary crossing between two countries, which separated from each other in 1965.

Singapore relies on Malaysia for around half of its freshwater and Mahathir threatened to increase the price. "We are willing to sacrifice our money to support Singapore so that they can buy cheap water for themselves, but when we want to build a bridge to solve the traffic problem, they refuse," he said.

"I don't see why we are accommodating to Singapore when they're not accommodating to us."

Also Read: Hong Kong protesters intend to topple city's government, says Singapore PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

17 films from master directors to be screened at IFFI

The International Film Festival of India IFFI will screen 17 films from world-renowned directors like Pedro Almodovar, Costa Gavras, Werner Herzog and Hirokazu Koreeda under its Master Frames segment. Turkish director Semih Kaplanoglus Comm...

UPDATE 1-UK minister: all sides in Hong Kong must respect autonomy, rule of law

Hong Kong should seek ways to de-escalate tensions and find a political resolution to its crisis, Britains foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday, calling on both protesters and authorities in the city to show restraint.Hong Kong ha...

Syndicate Bank reports Rs 251 cr net profit in Q2

State-owned Syndicate Bank on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 251.05 crore for the second quarter this fiscal as provisioning requirements came down due to reduced bad loans. The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 1,542.54 crore in the...

Sardar Patel's dream fulfilled with JK's full integration, says Khattar

Praising the efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the countrys unity, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the BJP government at the Centre has fulfilled his dream by fully integrating Jammu and Kashmir with the Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019