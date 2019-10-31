International Development News
Sebi invites bids to provide outsourced staff, security guards for office

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 16:24 IST
Sebi invites bids to provide outsourced staff, security guards for office
Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi is planning to rope in an independent agency to provide contract staff, including receptionist and supervisor, for its office. In addition, the regulator is also planning to hire an agency that will provide security guards.

In two separate notices inviting applications from the interested parties, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said the services would be required at the regulator's western regional office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Sebi said the agency would be responsible for providing the services of the outsourced staff such as receptionists, data entry operators, drivers, office assistants, and housekeepers.

For providing security guards, Sebi said the agency should have a proven track record of successfully providing ex-servicemen security guards to the corporate offices of public sector undertakings, state-owned banks, and government establishments, among others, and should have best practices for rendering such services. Interested agencies will have to send in an application to Sebi by November 11.

Earlier this month, Sebi invited expression of interest from the interested parties for providing these services at its office in Kochi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

