Direct selling grows at 16 % to Rs 13k Cr in FY19 in India Hyderabad, Oct 31 (PTI): India's direct selling industry has witnessed a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 16 per cent and grown from Rs 8,308 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 13,080 crore in 2018-19, according to an annual survey released by Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) here on Thursday. The global direct selling industry stood at around USD 192.9 billion in 2018 showcasing a growth of 1.2 per cent from the industry value USD 190.5 billion in 2017, it said.

IDSA, an autonomous, self-regulatory body for the direct selling industry in India, organised a day-long symposium on annual survey. The symposium was attended by officials from Telangana, experts, representatives from industry chambers and direct selling industry.

The Indian direct selling industry's contribution to the exchequer stood at around Rs 25,000 crore in 2018-2019, it said. Addressing the symposium, Rini Sanyal, Chairperson, IDSA, said the Southern region comprising Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and others contributed 19 per cent of the direct selling sales in the country in 2018-19.

"Our survey reveals that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh contributed 12 per cent and 10 per cent respectively of the Southern region direct selling sales. Telangana ranks third in the region and offers huge potential for direct selling. The state would benefit enormously with the growth of the industry here," she said. A senior member of the IDSA said only 14 states in the country are currently implementing the direct selling guidelines issued by the Centre in 2016.

The member said the IDSA is in discussions with the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka requesting them to follow the Centre's guidelines..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

