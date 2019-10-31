Quess Corp rallies over 9 pc after Q2 results

Shares of Quess Corp on Thursday zoomed over 9 per cent after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 65.03 crore for the September quarter. The scrip jumped 9.51 per cent to close at Rs 519.10 on the BSE. Intra-day, it gained 17.02 per cent to Rs 554.70.

On the NSE, the stock settled 8.97 per cent higher at Rs 516.55. During the day, it rose 16.82 per cent to Rs 554. Business services provider Quess Corp had on Wednesday reported a 5.49 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.03 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 61.64 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, Quess Corp said in a BSE filing.

