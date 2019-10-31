International Development News
Core sector output shrinks by 5.2 pc in Sept

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 17:23 IST
Core sector output shrinks by 5.2 pc in Sept

Output of core infrastructure industries shrank by 5.2 per cent in September 2019 as seven of eight sectors witnessed negative growth, according to official data released on Thursday. The eight core sectors had expanded by 4.3 per cent in September 2018.

Production of seven sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, cement, steel, and electricity contracted in September. Fertilizers production increased by 5.4 per cent in September 2019 over the year-ago month.

During the April-September period, the growth of core industries fell to 1.3 per cent against 5.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

