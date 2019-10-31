International Development News
Development News Edition

Bajaj, TVS Motor settle all cases related to patent infringement

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 17:27 IST
Bajaj, TVS Motor settle all cases related to patent infringement
Image Credit: ANI

Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co on Thursday said they have settled a decade-old dispute related to a patent infringement case with the two companies withdrawing several pending proceedings from various courts and fora. In separate regulatory filings, the two companies said they have entered into a settlement agreement on Thursday to amicably settle the decade-old dispute related to alleged infringement of Bajaj's patent for digital twin spark plug ignition technology.

The settlement also includes a defamation suit against Bajaj Auto filed by TVS Motor and other related proceedings filed against each other, which were pending before the Madras High Court, Bombay High Court, the Intellectual Property Appellate Board, Chennai, and courts in Sri Lanka and Mexico, the statements added. "Both, TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto have mutually agreed to withdraw the pending proceedings and release each other from all liabilities, claims, demands, and actions in respect of the pending proceedings," they said.

As part of the settlement, none of them are required to pay any compensation or penalty to the other as part of the said settlement, they added. In September 2007, Bajaj Auto had accused TVS Motor of infringing its patent on DTS-i (an acronym for digital twin spark plug ignition) when the later launched its motorcycle model Flame 125cc that had controlled combustion variable timing intelligent (CC-VTi) technology.

Bajaj Auto had claimed that TVS' CCVTi technology was a copy of its DTS-i technology, which it uses in various products including the Pulsar series of bikes. TVS, however, has denied Bajaj Auto's allegations and had slapped a Rs 250-crore defamation suit against the rival. The case had reached all the way to the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt asks committees to have cracker and plastic-free Chhath Puja

The Delhi government has issued an advisory to Chhath Puja committees here to ensure cracker and plastic-free festival at all 1,108 ghats set up by the city administration. Government officials and civil defence volunteers deployed near gha...

Facebook shares jump 5% after strong results

Shares of Facebook Inc rose nearly 5 on Thursday, a day after the social network reported its third straight rise in the pace of quarterly sales growth as well as an uptick in users in some of its most lucrative markets. Wall Street analyst...

Cong will win local body polls: Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot exuded confidence on Thursday that the party would form boards in the local bodies that are going to polls next month. Buoyed by the Congress victory in one of the two as...

PSA and Fiat Chrysler unveil merger of equals

Peugeot-maker PSA and Fiat Chrysler unveiled Thursday their plan for a 50-50 merger that aims to create the worlds fourth-largest car manufacturer but quickly came under pressure to preserve jobs. With automakers needing to cut costs as the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019