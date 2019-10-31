Xilinx opens new R&D centre in Hyderabad Hyderabad, Oct 31 (PTI): US-based technology firm Xilinx, a leader in adaptive and intelligent computing, on Thursday announced the opening of its new expanded research and development (R&D) centre here. The "multi-million dollar" engineering facility the largest for Xilinx outside of its corporate headquarters in San Jose, California will drive continued advancements in the companys hardware and software products, it said in a release.

Xilinx has been an active contributor in the growth of the technology ecosystem in India through customer and partner engagements, university programmes and engineering achievements. The company has more than 1,000 employees in India, having grown from a small team of 60 in 2006.

The over four lakh square new feet facility here will help drive Xilinxs next phase of regional growth with plans to double the head-count in India within the coming years, it said..

