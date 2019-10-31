International Development News
Development News Edition

Core sector output contracts by 5.2 pc in Sep against 4.3 pc growth y-o-y

The eight core industries recorded 5.2 per cent decline in September year-on-year, mirroring further slowdown in the economy, according to government data released on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 17:51 IST
Core sector output contracts by 5.2 pc in Sep against 4.3 pc growth y-o-y
The eight core industries account for 40.27 pc of the country's industrial output. Image Credit: ANI

The eight core industries recorded 5.2 per cent decline in September year-on-year, mirroring further slowdown in the economy, according to government data released on Thursday. The index was dragged down by coal mining which came in at minus 20.5 per cent. The figures for the same month last year stood at 4.3 per cent. The cumulative growth during the period of April to September 2019-20 was 1.3 per cent.

These eight core industries represent more than 40 per cent of the total index of industrial production (IIP). "The combined index of eight core industries stood at 120.6 in September 2019, which declined by 5.2 per cent as compared to the index of September 2018. Its cumulative growth during April to September was 1.3 per cent," said a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Coal production declined by 20.5 per cent in September as against the same month of last year while crude oil production dipped by 5.4 per cent. Production of natural gas fell 4.9 per cent. Its cumulative index declined by 2 per cent during April to September over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum refinery products fell by 6.7 per cent but the fertiliser production rose by 5.4 per cent while its cumulative index was up 1.1 per cent in the given month. Steel production in the country declined by 0.3 per cent while production of cement fell by 2.1 per cent.

At the same time, electricity generation declined by 3.7 per cent but its cumulative index increased by 3.6 per cent during April to September over the corresponding period of previous year. (ANI)

Also Read: Southwest Monsoon withdraws completely from country

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook shares jump 5% after strong results

Shares of Facebook Inc rose nearly 5 on Thursday, a day after the social network reported its third straight rise in the pace of quarterly sales growth as well as an uptick in users in some of its most lucrative markets. Wall Street analyst...

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. House tees up first Trump impeachment vote

U.S. lawmakers planned to cast the first vote on Thursday in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump as the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives takes up a measure that sets up the next steps in the fast-moving eff...

Muthoot Finance board approves USD 450 mn fund-raise

Muthoot Finance on Thursday said its board has approved raising USD 450 million through bonds in overseas markets under the USD 2 billion capital-raise plan. The bonds will be listed on the London Stock Exchanges International Securities Ma...

CORRECTED-U.S. House tees up first Trump impeachment vote

U.S. lawmakers are scheduled on Thursday to cast their first vote in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump as the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives takes up a measure that sets up the next steps in the fast-mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019