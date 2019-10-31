Huawei ships 200 million smartphone units for 2019 in record time

Shenzhen [China] Oct 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) announced that it has shipped 200 million smartphones to date in 2019, 64 days earlier than the same shipment milestone last year. Huawei's relentless focus on cutting-edge technology and innovative ID design, with its complete commitment to consumers worldwide, has reinforced their trust and commitment as more consumers continue to support Huawei.

2019 saw the launch of a number of stand-out devices including the multi-award-winning Huawei P30 Series, widely considered to be the best camera phone currently available, as well as an all-round category leader. Amongst a slew of awards and accolades, the European Image and Sound Association (EISA), a group comprising 55 of the world's most respected consumer electronics magazines, named the Huawei's P30 Pro "EISA Best Smartphone 2019-2020", making it the second year in a row that Huawei has claimed this category prize.

"India is an important and strategic market for Huawei and we continue to receive an overwhelming response from our customers across all our product categories. We closely work with our Indian consumers and bring out innovations that are targeted towards bettering their lives. In fact, many of our premium devices are specifically crafted to cater to Indian consumers' needs, wants, and aspirations. Our latest offerings in the smartphone segment, the Huawei Y9 Prime was an Amazon India bestseller and the Huawei P30 Pro continues to be a popular smartphone in India which has garnered admiration from every quarter, for it cutting edge technology, design, and stunning photography capabilities", said Tornado Pan, Country Manager, Consumer Business Group, Huawei India. More recently, the Huawei Mate 30 Series launched to great critical acclaim. Featuring the flagship Kirin 990 5G SoC, DxOMark winning quad-camera system with breakthrough SuperSensing Cine Camera and futuristic Halo ring design, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro has been called 'a genuine, unapologetic flagship phone' by Android Authority while GSMArena stated that 'it has some of the best cameras ever found on a smartphone', once again cementing Huawei's reputation as an industry leader.

In celebration of the milestone, Huawei announced the Commemorative Edition of Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G. The limited version will come with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage and will be available in Forest Green and Orange with vegan leather. It will be available for order on Huawei Vmall starting from 1st November 2019 at 10:08 am China time in the Chinese market. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

