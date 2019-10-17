Thailand's leading fixed broadband internet provider Triple T Broadband PCL, aka 3BB, recently launched the world's first "Smart Mesh" service aimed at offering the best home service and broadband experience in the Southeast Asian country.

3BB tapped Huawei's PremiumWi-Fi home network solution with four core capabilities that include:

game acceleration using embedded artificial intelligence (EAI)

dual-channel technology

high-performance Mesh Wi-Fi, and

intelligent O&M

3BB will continue the cooperation with Huawei to build home networks with the best experience to provide superb broadband experience and digital entertainment services to users and contribute to the digital economy, Huawei said in a press release.

The EAI acceleration utilizes neural network AI learning to intelligently identify game services, subsequently reducing Wi-Fi latency by more than 50 percent and enabling smooth gaming experience and video displaying.

The Dual-channel technology enables a single Optical Network Terminal (ONT) to provide two separated 200 Mbps channels for next-level video and gaming experience despite heavy Internet access traffic.

Huawei ONTs utilize Mesh Wi-Fi networking function to provide a seamless broadband experience by covering every corner of the home.

Intelligent O&M (Operations and Management) visualizes network-wide statuses and provides extensive statistical views from the site, link, and application perspectives, facilitating fault diagnosis and reducing OPEX 30 percent while improving home network experience.

"Huawei is honored to work with 3BB to provide home networks with a premium experience for the Thai people and enable the Thai people to enjoy a stylish digital life with infinite possibilities," said Jeffrey Zhou, President of Huawei Access Network.