Business highlights

DEL52 BIZ-LD WHATSAPP-ISRAELI SYPWARE Israeli spyware on WhatsApp used to target Indian journalists, rights activists; Govt seeks report

New Delhi: Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Thursday said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli spyware Peagasus.

DEL77 BIZ-INFRA Core sector output shrinks by 5.2 pc in Sept

New Delhi: Output of core infrastructure industries shrank by 5.2 per cent in September 2019 as seven of eight sectors witnessed negative growth, according to official data released on Thursday.

DEL72 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex extends gains for fifth day; Yes Bank zooms 24 pc

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex galloped to its fresh lifetime high in intra-day trade on Thursday before closing a tad lower as investors kept the faith in IT and banking stocks amid firm global cues.

DEL48 BIZ-GOLD-AMNESTY No proposal to launch gold amnesty scheme: Govt sources

New Delhi: The government is not considering any gold amnesty scheme as part of efforts to unearth unaccounted wealth stashed in the form of yellow metal, official sources said on Thursday.

DCM40 BIZ-SEBI-LD BANKS Sebi tightens framework for listed banks on bad loan disclosures

New Delhi: Putting in place a stricter framework, Sebi on Thursday directed all listed banks to disclose any divergence in bad loan provisioning within 24 hours of receiving RBI's risk assessment report, rather than waiting to publish the details in their annual financial statements.

DCM30 BIZ-2NDLD JIO TELECOM DUES Jio says telcos have capacity to pay dues post SC order; opposes bailout

New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio on Thursday strongly opposed any bailout to telecom companies at taxpayer's expense, and asserted that telcos should be mandated to deposit their dues within the court-stipulated timeline of three months, as they have the capacity to comfortably clear their liabilities.

DCM29 BIZ-LD RESULTS-COGNIZANT Cognizant Q3 net profit rises to USD 497 mln; to slash up to 7,000 jobs

New Delhi: IT major Cognizant on Thursday posted a 4.1 per cent increase in net profit at USD 497 million for the September quarter and announced plans to slash up to 7,000 jobs in the next few months as part of cost-reduction efforts.

DCM38 BIZ-RBI-DEPUTY POST 7 shortlisted for RBI Dy Guv post; interview on Nov 7

New Delhi: A search panel headed by Cabinet Secretary is scheduled to interview seven shortlisted candidates next week for the post of RBI deputy governor, sources said.

DCM37 BIZ-SEBI-CREDIT SUISSE Credit Suisse pays over Rs 25 lakh to settle case with Sebi

New Delhi: Credit Suisse Ltd has settled with Sebi a case related to alleged incorrect monthly reporting of offshore derivative instruments by paying over Rs 25 lakh towards settlement charges.

DCM28 BIZ-RESULTS-IOC IOC net dips 83 pc in Q2 on lower refinery margins, inventory losses

New Delhi: State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) on Thursday reported a 83 per cent drop in second quarter net profit on the back of slump in refinery margins and inventory losses.

DCM15 BIZ-FACEBOOK-POLITICAL ADS Facebook won't ban political advertisement

New Delhi:Twitter may have decided to ban political advertisement on its platform, but Facebook has said it will not do so as these ads form an important part of "voice" for candidates and advocacy groups.

