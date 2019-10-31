Ahluwalia Contracts bags orders worth Rs 522 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts on Thursday said it has bagged construction orders worth Rs 521.71 crore. Of the said orders, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd has secured a new order of Rs 208 crore for "construction of NICL work at Corporate Office Building, Rajarhat, Kolkata", the company said in a BSE filing.

The company has bagged another "new order of Rs 161 crore for construction of Parivahan Parisar at Phulwarisarif Patna (Bihar) (engineering procurement and construction basis) and other new orders of Rs 152.71 crore for construction of bluegrass residences - residential development for Sagitarius Ecospaces LLP at Kalyani Nagar, Pune," it said. The total order inflow during FY 2019-20 stands at Rs 1,449.30 crore, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)