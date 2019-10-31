International Development News
Development News Edition

Renew Power to commission 3,000 mw capacity in 18 months

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 19:20 IST
Renew Power to commission 3,000 mw capacity in 18 months

Clean energy firm Renew Power will add 3,000 MW of generation capacity in the next 18 months, a top official of the company said on Thursday. A 250 megawatt plant was commissioned at Bikaner on October 27, taking the total generation capacity of Renew Power to 5,000 MW or 5 GW level, Renew Power Chairman and Managing Director Sumant Sinha told reporters here.

"The company has now become the first renewable energy company in India to generate 5 GW energy through renewable means. We aim to continue to lead," Sinha said and announced that Renew Power will commission another 3,000 MW in two phases in next 18 months. Of 3,000 MW, about 1,500 MW will be commissioned by 2020-mid year, Sinha said.

Talking about Bikaner plant, he said the power from the unit will be supplied to Maharashtra at a tariff of Rs 2.72 per unit. Renew Power is the country's largest renewable energy independent power producer (IPP) in terms of total generation capacity.

As of June 2019, the company had a total capacity of over 8 GW of wind and solar power assets, including commissioned and under development projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

AIKSCC to organise nationwide protest on Nov 4 against RCEP trade deal

Farmers body AIKSCC on Thursday said it will organise a nationwide protest on November 4 to warn the government against going ahead with inclusion of agriculture in the proposed RCEP trade deal. The AIKSCC, a coalition of over 250 farmer or...

WTO panel rules India's export subsidies are prohibited in case brought by US

A World Trade Organization panel has ruled on Thursday that Indias export subsidies are prohibited in case brought by the United States, according to Reuters.Further details are awaited....

Narayanasamy calls Kiran Bedi a demon

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy, who has been at loggerheads with the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on administrative issues, on Thursday said the Centre had posted a demon here, as she has allegedly been impeding various welfa...

CBDT extends ITR filing deadline in J-K, Ladakh UTs to Nov 30

The Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT on Thursday extended the deadline for filing of income tax returns to November 30 in the newly-created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The policy-making body for the Income Tax Depa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019