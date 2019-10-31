Renew Power to commission 3,000 mw capacity in 18 months

Clean energy firm Renew Power will add 3,000 MW of generation capacity in the next 18 months, a top official of the company said on Thursday. A 250 megawatt plant was commissioned at Bikaner on October 27, taking the total generation capacity of Renew Power to 5,000 MW or 5 GW level, Renew Power Chairman and Managing Director Sumant Sinha told reporters here.

"The company has now become the first renewable energy company in India to generate 5 GW energy through renewable means. We aim to continue to lead," Sinha said and announced that Renew Power will commission another 3,000 MW in two phases in next 18 months. Of 3,000 MW, about 1,500 MW will be commissioned by 2020-mid year, Sinha said.

Talking about Bikaner plant, he said the power from the unit will be supplied to Maharashtra at a tariff of Rs 2.72 per unit. Renew Power is the country's largest renewable energy independent power producer (IPP) in terms of total generation capacity.

As of June 2019, the company had a total capacity of over 8 GW of wind and solar power assets, including commissioned and under development projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)