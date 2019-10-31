Hezbollah targets drone in south Lebanon - Al-Manar TV

Lebanon's Hezbollah targeted a drone over the country's south with "appropriate weapons" forcing it to leave Lebanese airspace on Thursday, al-Manar TV reported, citing a statement from the Iran-backed movement.

Israel's military said earlier that an anti-aircraft missile was fired from Lebanon at one of its drones but the aircraft was not hit.

Also Read: Lebanon Hezbollah leader urges supporters to avoid protests

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)