Lebanon Hezbollah leader urges supporters to avoid protests

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah urged his group's supporters on Friday to stay away from nationwide protests aimed at ousting the country's ruling elite.

In a televised speech Nasrallah said Lebanon was being "targeted" internationally and regionally, and he expressed fear that someone was looking to plunge the country into civil war.

