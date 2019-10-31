International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Israeli military says attempt to down one of its drones over Lebanon failed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 20:53 IST
UPDATE 2-Israeli military says attempt to down one of its drones over Lebanon failed
Image Credit: Afro-Palestine Newswire

Israel's military said an anti-aircraft missile was fired from Lebanon at one of its drones on Thursday but the aircraft was not hit.

Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed group that fought Israel to a standstill in a 2006 war, fired at a drone over south Lebanon, forcing it to leave, Lebanon's al-Manar TV reported. Another channel, al-Mayadeen TV, had earlier reported that an Israeli drone was brought down near the town of Nabatiyeh in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah had vowed in August to shoot down Israeli drones in Lebanese airspace. That followed a suspected Israeli drone strike on a Hezbollah-linked facility in Beirut. Tensions have risen between them as U.S. sanctions squeeze Iran, which Israel accuses of trying to set up precision-missile plants for Hezbollah in Lebanon. Hezbollah has denied having such sites.

Also Read: UPDATE 6-Protests sweep Lebanon as fury at ruling elite grows

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Spain offers to host COP25 climate change summit after Chile's withdrawal

Spain has offered to host the United Nations COP25 climate change summit in Madrid, following Chiles withdrawal as host amid raging street protests in the South American nation. The Spanish government said in a statement on Thursday that Pr...

UPDATE 1-Man detained by police outside UK's Downing Street - Reuters photographer

A man with a St Georges English flag was pinned to the ground by police outside the Downing Street residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.A spokeswoman for Johnsons office said she wa...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Djokovic sees off Edmund to reach last eight in Paris

World number one Novak Djokovic had to dig deep in the opening set as he reached the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters with a 7-67 6-1 win against Britains Kyle Edmund on Thursday. The 16-times Grand Slam champion, who has been slightly i...

African Development Bank board eyes 125% capital increase - Ivorian president

The African Development Banks board of governors may approve a 125 capital increase to 225 billion on Thursday, Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said. The board is holding an extraordinary meeting to decide whether to approve the sev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019