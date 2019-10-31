International Development News
Development News Edition

UK's Vodafone says no plans to exit India; actively engaging with govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:17 IST
UK's Vodafone says no plans to exit India; actively engaging with govt
Image Credit: Flickr

British telecom giant Vodafone on Thursday said it will continue to stay invested in the Indian market and is seeking the government's support to tide over the current challenging times. The clarification assumes significance as Vodafone Idea is staring at nearly Rs 40,000 crore of potential statutory dues after a Supreme Court ruling upheld the government's way of calculating telecom revenue, on which license fee and spectrum usage charges are computed.

"Vodafone is aware of the unfounded and baseless rumors circulating in some of the Indian media that we have decided to exit the market. We would like to categorically state that this is not true and is malicious," Vodafone group said in a statement. Vodafone said it is actively engaging with the government and is "fully supportive of our local management as they continue to manage our joint venture in these challenging times".

Old telecom operators which have been hit the hardest by the Supreme Court verdict are seeking relief from the government on these unpaid dues. Meanwhile, a senior government official said that Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Thursday met Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in the backdrop of the apex court ruling on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR).

Responding to an e-mail query, a Tata Sons spokesperson said, "We do not comment on speculations." Holding out hope for the crisis-ridden sector, the government earlier this week constituted a committee of secretaries to explore a financial bailout package for the telecom sector by lowering spectrum charges as well as ending the era of free mobile phone calls and dirt cheap data.

The committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, has been asked to examine "all aspects" of "financial stress" faced by service providers such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea and suggest measures to mitigate them, sources in the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) have said. Analysts have been red-flagging the implications of the recent Supreme Court ruling on telecom revenue definition for incumbent operators, particularly Vodafone Idea.

Jefferies in a report last week said the AGR ruling against telcos is a "major negative" for Vodafone Idea and "raises concerns on-balance-sheet solvency" for the company. Credit Suisse has said if the government offers relief measures in form of deferred payment of current fines, reduced license fee, and a two-year moratorium on spectrum dues, the scenario will be "most beneficial" for Vodafone Idea, although even then the company will require additional equity infusion in the long run.

Vodafone Idea on Wednesday had asserted it has not made any request for debt recast to any lender or asked for the reworking of payment terms, and added that it will continue to pay all its debt as and when it falls due. A Vodafone Idea spokesperson on Wednesday had said: "We have not made any request for debt recast to any lender or asked for the reworking of payment terms."

"We continue to pay all our debts as and when these falls due," the spokesperson had added. Following the Supreme Court ruling, Vodafone Idea's stock has taken a major beating and the company has stated that it will approach the government for relief, including a waiver of interest and penalties.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) had earlier said the apex court's verdict on the AGR case represents a "significant event" and has financial implications, which the company is reviewing. "The judgment has financial implications, which we are reviewing. We will engage with the DoT (Department of Telecom) in order for it to consider granting relief, including a waiver of interest and penalties," Vodafone Idea had said in a recent filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Gzb: 100 quintals of e-waste seized; admin says NSA against those burning it

The Ghaziabad district administration on Thursday warned it will slap the stringent National Security Act NSA against those who indulge in burning electronic waste, after a whopping 100 quintals of e-waste was seized in Loni area here, offi...

Steelers LB Chickillo off commissioner's exempt list

The Pittsburgh Steelers returned linebacker Anthony Chickillo to the active roster after he was removed from the commissioners exempt list, the team announced Thursday. He is now eligible to play and practice.The League will continue to con...

ICICI Bank targets to install 4 mn FASTags in six months

Second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Thursday said it is targeting to double the number of windscreen tags used by vehicles for smooth passage highway tolls, to 4 million in six months. The lender, which was among the first to...

Yankees decline Encarnacion's $20M option for 2020

The New York Yankees on Thursday declined their 20 million club option for Edwin Encarnacion for the 2020 season. The 36-year-old designated hitterfirst baseman will receive a 5 million buyout and become a free agent.Encarnacion was acquire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019