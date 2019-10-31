International Development News
Airtel slashes broadband plans price by up to 10%, loads additional data

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday rebranded its fixed-line broadband service as 'Airtel Xstream Fibre' and reduced prices of some of the plans by up to 10 percent. All the 'Airtel Xstrema Fibre' plan will now come with a minimum of 100 megabits per second speed in the range of Rs 799 to Rs 3,999 with video entertainment platforms bundled with them.

"Airtel Xstream Fibre plans offer even faster speeds, more data and can be upgraded to unlimited data benefit depending on the requirements of customers," Bharti Airtel Chief Marketing Officer Shashwat Sharma said in a statement. Except for the basic plan, Airtel has bundled access to Netflix for three months, Amazon Prime for 12 months and unlimited Zee5 and Airtel Xstream content in all the plans.

The company has also given the option to convert all the plans to an unlimited scheme by paying an extra Rs 299. Bharti Airtel is the country's second-largest fixed-line broadband service provider after state-run BSNL with 2.41 million customers.

Airtel's existing customer can also migrate to new plans, a company official said. The company has increased the data usage limit in Rs 799 plan by 50 percent to 150 GB and maximum speed to 100 Mbps from 40 Mbps under the Airtel Xstream Fibre plan.

Bharti Airtel has reduced the price of Rs 1,099 plan to Rs 999 per month and Rs 1,599 monthly broadband plans to Rs 1,499 and increase data speed on all the plans from 40 Mbps. All users of Airtel Xstream Fibre plan can get up to 3,333 GB data by paying an additional Rs 299 per month at the top download speed promised in their plan, a company official said.

