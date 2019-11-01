Viamedici Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Digitalization Platform, with EPIM4 and the Smart Product Configuration Software Suite

Based on its recent analysis of the European product information management (PIM) market for manufacturing, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Germany-headquartered Viamedici Software GmbH (Viamedici) with the 2019 European Customer Value Leadership Award for its comprehensive PIM and product data management solution. The platform's visualization features offer an outstanding user experience, while its high-performance configuration engine manages and executes rules. This gives it a competitive edge over slow, complex, and poorly integrated stand-alone or point software solutions. Its highly scalable and secure architecture and its ability to support different platforms further enhance its value proposition to customers.

"The Viamedici digitalization platform effectively addresses industry needs through a unique combination of enterprise PIM (EPIM4), extensions, and portal applications. The platform is ideal for all product data management tasks, including the management of configuration rules. This is because EPIM4 manages multi-domain master data, media assets, channels, versions, configuration and rules, multiple languages, data quality, business processes, and performance metrics," said Sankara Narayanan Senior Industry Analyst. "Significantly, all of this is based on in-memory and business process management (BPM) infrastructure that can make the platform faster and more responsive to customer searches, needs, and requests."

Viamedici is increasingly shifting its focus toward the cloud. Its cloud services comply with the highest security standards and are completely GDPR-compliant. Furthermore, the company's bring-your-own-license model allows clients to flexibly use their licenses, whether on-premises or in the cloud. Instead of offering separate applications or stand-alone modules with complex interfaces, Viamedici's complete suite eliminates issues related to integration.

Viamedici's Smart Product Configuration suite was developed to support sales consultants/agents worldwide. The suite is fast, intuitive to use, secure, and robust. Its visualization features and unique front-end framework allow sales consultants to easily compare multiple scenarios, visualize them fully, and understand their merits and drawbacks. To expand its value to customers, Viamedici is also developing an improved rule editor and toolsets, an extended bidirectional connector to the SAP configuration engine, and extended shop and procurement modules.

"Viamedici's impressive list of customers include Kärcher, Trumpf, Schäffler, Rehau, and Knauf, in addition to thousands of sales consultants worldwide who use the Smart Product Configuration suite for managing and selling customizable products," noted Sankara Narayanan. "Viamedici's outcomes-focused, customer engagement approach to managing and selling customizable products and portfolios have positioned it for continued growth in the PIM market for manufacturing."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Viamedici Software GmbH (Viamedici)

Viamedici provides world-class software and cloud solutions for Product Information Management (PIM), Product Master Data Management (MDM) and B2B-Commerce. More than 200 leading companies trust Viamedici solutions to manage and market their products and services more efficiently and successfully. Find out more: www.viamedici.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

