International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street retreats from record on trade cloudiness

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 00:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 00:40 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street retreats from record on trade cloudiness
Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the S&P 500 pulling back from its latest record high as conflicting signals surrounding a possible trade deal between the United States and China outweighed strong earnings reports from Apple and Facebook.

Mixed signals around trade gave investors reason for caution after a Bloomberg report said Chinese officials have doubts about whether it is possible to reach a comprehensive long-term trade deal with Washington and U.S. President Donald Trump. But Trump later said the two countries would soon announce a new site where a "Phase One" trade deal will be signed after Chile canceled a planned summit set for mid-November that was to be the venue for a signing.

The S&P 500 was on pace for its biggest drop in about three weeks, after notching intraday record highs in the past three sessions and a closing record in two of the past three days. "We have had such a good run here, traders are looking for an excuse to take a little money off the table," said Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis.

"The market is kind of burned out on just talking about it - wants to see something on paper. The market thinks something is going to happen but it is not going to bite hard on any of these comments one way or the other right now." The trade-sensitive industrials sector lost 1.32%, while China-exposed chipmakers also fell, sending the Philadelphia Semiconductor index down 0.97%.

However, corporate earnings were a bright spot. Apple Inc rose 1.86% after the iPhone maker forecast sales for the holiday shopping quarter ahead of expectations. Facebook Inc gained 2.74% after reporting an uptick in users in lucrative markets and its third straight rise in quarterly sales growth..

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 227.96 points, or 0.84%, to 26,958.73, the S&P 500 lost 16.94 points, or 0.56%, to 3,029.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.13 points, or 0.36%, to 8,273.85. Earnings for the quarter are now expected to decline 0.8%, according to Refinitiv data, an improvement from the 2.2% decline expected at the start of the month.

Data on Thursday showed a marginal rise in consumer spending in September, casting doubts on consumers' ability to continue driving the economy, a key pillar of the current economic environment. The Labor Department's October jobs data on Friday will be closely watched after the Fed signaled on Wednesday there would be no further cuts unless the economy takes a negative turn.

Among other stocks, Estee Lauder Cos Inc fell 4.45% after the cosmetics maker cut its forecast for full-year profit. Kraft Heinz Co jumped 11.47% as the packaged foods company said it was spending more on marketing key brands next year, after reporting a better-than-expected third-quarter profit.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.85-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.99-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 62 new highs and 75 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

IS names Baghdadi successor, threatens US: statement

The Islamic State jihadist group confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a statement Thursday and named his replacement as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi. We mourn you... commander of the faithful, said Abu Hamza al-Qu...

Indiana woman found dead with 8-foot python around her neck

Police say a woman has been found dead with an 8-foot-long 2.4-meter-long python wrapped around her neck at a snake-laden home in northern Indiana. Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says 36-year-old Laura Hurst of Battle Ground, Indiana, ...

UPDATE 7-Trump impeachment effort passes first test in divided U.S. Congress

A deeply divided U.S. House of Representatives took a major step in the effort to impeach President Donald Trump on Thursday when lawmakers approved rules for the next, more public, stage in the Democratic-led inquiry into Trumps attempt to...

'Hero" dog to get a White House homecoming: Trump

The hero dog wounded in the US commando raid that culminated in the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is getting a White House homecoming next week, President Donald Trump said Thursday. Trump revealed that the military dog...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019