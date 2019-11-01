International Development News
Development News Edition

Several automakers back Trump in two other California vehicle emissions suits

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 08:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 08:38 IST
Several automakers back Trump in two other California vehicle emissions suits
Image Credit: Videoblocks

General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and other major automakers late Thursday sought to intervene on the side of the Trump administration in two additional legal challenges to its efforts to bar California from setting tailpipe emissions standards.

The two lawsuits, brought by California and 22 other states and environmental groups in September in U.S. District Court in Washington, challenge the administration's determination in September that California cannot set vehicle emission standards and zero-emission vehicle mandates. Late Monday, the automakers and dealers sought to intervene in a separate suit filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia by an environmental group, saying they backed the administration's bid to prohibit states from making their own emissions rules.

The decision to side with President Donald Trump brought thanks from the president on Wednesday and prompted a furious backlash from Democrats and environmentalists. It also poses a risk for the automakers if a Democrat wins the White House in November 2020 and reverses Trump's actions, allowing California to set its own rules and revert to the tougher national emissions standards of the Obama era.

Other automakers, such as Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co, BMW AG and Volkswagen AG, which announced a voluntary deal with California in July on emissions rules, are not intervening on the administration's side. The automakers suing include all of the Association of Global Automakers members except Honda, and several Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers members - but not Ford or its German automaker members, including VW.

Those backing Trump also include Hyundai Motor Corp, Mazda, Nissan Motor Co, and Kia Motors Corp. The split comes as the two major auto trade associations have been in merger talks for months. They recently voted to conduct due diligence as they try to finalize a tie-up in the coming weeks, four senior automotive officials told Reuters.

Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers spokeswoman Gloria Bergquist said late Thursday the groups "have collaborated on many projects over the years and we are exploring working together even more closely now, but we don't have anything to announce yet." In August 2018, the Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration proposed freezing fuel efficiency requirements at 2020 levels through 2026.

The Obama-era rules adopted in 2012 called for a fleetwide fuel efficiency average of 46.7 miles per gallon by 2026, with average annual increases of nearly 5%, compared with 37 mpg by 2026 under the Trump administration's preferred option. The final rule is expected to modestly boost fuel efficiency from the initial proposal, with several automakers anticipating annual increases of about 1.5%, but still much less stringent than the Obama rules. An administration official said Thursday the rule is not final and could change before the end of the year.

Also Read: Turkish President 'very much' wants the ceasefire to work, says Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Bag with suspected RDX contents found at Delhi airport, security tightened

A bag with suspected RDX contents was found at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Friday, leading to restrictions in passenger movements for a couple of hours, officials said. The black-coloured bag, first detected around 1 am by a CIS...

No talks between BJP, Shiv Sena yet on government formation:

No talks between BJP, Shiv Sena yet on government formationRaut....

Soccer-Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold eyes captain's armband

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has already played in two Champions League finals and is set to make his 100th appearance for the club on Saturday and the 21-year-old now has his sights set on the captains armband. I am not shy ...

Council reverts decision; HS exam in separate answer scripts

Revoking its earlier decision to combine question papers and answer scripts in the plus two board examinations from 2020, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has decided to revert to the old system of providing separate an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019