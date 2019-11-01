International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL ECONOMY-Asia's factory pain deepens on trade war, global slowdown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 09:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 09:24 IST
GLOBAL ECONOMY-Asia's factory pain deepens on trade war, global slowdown
(Representative Image) Image Credit: IANS

Asia's export powerhouses saw factory activity shrink further in October, as cooling global demand and trade tensions keep policymakers busy ramping up support for their fragile economies to help dodge recession.

A private sector purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed a surprising pick-up in China's factory activity on Friday, but this was in contrast to an official factory gauge the day before which pointed to further deterioration. Manufacturing activity in North Asia contracted with Japan's sinking to a more than three-year low in October on shrinking new orders and output; activity in South Korea and Taiwan also shrank as companies bore the brunt of slumping demand across the globe.

The Caixin survey showed China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in well over two years in October as new export orders rose and plants ramped up production. But the official survey suggested a weak start to the fourth quarter for big state firms. Overall, the soft batch of leading indicators highlights the broadening pain the bitter Sino-U.S. trade war is inflicting on business sentiment, which forced the International Monetary Fund to slash its economic growth forecast for Asia.

"The slump in exports remains the true Achilles' heel...with headwinds coming from all directions," said Joe Hayes, an economist at IHS Markit, on South Korea's PMI. "As well as U.S.-Sino trade frictions, tensions with Japan and a stagnating European economy have significantly dented order book volumes at South Korean manufacturers," he said.

POLICY LOOSENING

Increased uncertainty from the trade war and Britain's divorce from the European Union have prodded central banks to top up monetary support to fend off external headwinds.

The U.S. Federal Reserve slashed interest rates on Wednesday for the third time this year. South Korea's central bank also cut rates in October and kept the door open for further easing to support a flagging economy. The Bank of Japan kept policy steady on Thursday but gave the strongest signal to date that it may cut rates in the near future, shrugging off concerns it has run out of tools to spur growth after years of heavy money printing.

"It's true the two countries appear to be making some progress towards a solution, and that markets are taking this positively," BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told a news conference on Thursday. "But I wouldn't say risks have deteriorated." Fresh concerns over whether Washington and Beijing can iron out their difference resurfaced on Friday after Bloomberg reported that Chinese officials have doubts about reaching a comprehensive long-term solution to the trade war.

The nearly 16-months long trade war is placing increasing strain on the global economy and may see policymakers resort to a more aggressive mix of fiscal and monetary measures in the coming months. Factory activity contracted in Malaysia and Indonesia, which saw PMIs hitting a four-year low. Activity was flat in Vietnam.

Japan's exports contracted for a 10th straight month in September, casting doubt on whether the world's third-largest economy can sustain an expansion as households take a hit from a sales tax hike that went into effect in October. South Korea, the world's sixth-largest exporter, also saw economic growth slow more than expected in the third quarter due to a slump in domestic spending and global trade headwinds.

Also Read: Policymakers must undo trade barriers to revive global growth: IMF

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold eyes captain's armband

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has already played in two Champions League finals and is set to make his 100th appearance for the club on Saturday and the 21-year-old now has his sights set on the captains armband. I am not shy ...

Council reverts decision; HS exam in separate answer scripts

Revoking its earlier decision to combine question papers and answer scripts in the plus two board examinations from 2020, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has decided to revert to the old system of providing separate an...

Germany, India linked by 'very close ties': Merkel at Rashtrapati Bhawan

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday said her country and India are linked by very close ties. The leader made the remarks after being accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital on Friday. Merkel was ...

Not ready to bow before any dictator, says Bilawal Bhutto at Azadi March

Calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a puppet, Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressed a large crowd at the main camp of anti-government march and said that they will not bow down to any dictator. We are not ready to b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019