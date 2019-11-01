Maruti Suzuki October sales up by 4.5 pc to 1.53 lakh units amid festive season

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported 4.5 per cent growth year-on-year in October sales led by compact and utility vehicle segments. Driven by the festive season and heavy discounts, the company sold 1.53 lakh units during the month against 1.46 lakh units sold in the same month of last year.

The country's largest car manufacturer said domestic sales in October grew by 4.5 per cent year-on-year to 1.44 lakh units from 1.38 lakh units and exports increased 5.7 per cent to 9,158 units from 8,666 units. Passenger car sales were up by 4.4 per cent to 1.06 lakh units compared to 1.01 lakh units in October last year. The compact car segment (new WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire) clocked 15.9 per cent growth but mini segment (Alto, S-Presso and old WagonR) showed 13.1 per cent decline.

Utility vehicles sales (Gypsy, Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross) grew by 11.3 per cent whereas vans (Omni and Eeco) sales fell by 26.8 per cent in October YoY. For the April to October period, however, total sales were down by 20.3 per cent to 8.94 lakh units from 11.2 lakh in the year-ago period.

Domestic sales dipped by 21.4 per cent to 8.31 lakh units from 10.5 lakh units while export sales edged lower by 2.6 per cent to 63,069 units from 64,753 units year-on-year. (ANI)

