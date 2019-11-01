Cottonseed oil cake futures ease on muted demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Friday fell Rs 2.5 to Rs 2,278 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets amid a weak trend in the spot market. Market players said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in December fell Rs 2.5, or 0.11 percent, to Rs 2,278 per quintal in 58,500 lots., Cottonseed oil cake for delivery in January next year went down by Rs 4, or 0.18 percent, to Rs 2,222 per quintal in 26,470 lots.

