TVS Motor sales down 19 pc in October

TVS Motor Co on Friday reported a 18.83 per cent decline in total sales in October at 3,23,368 units. The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 3,98,427 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 3,08,161 units as against 3,84,307 units in October 2018, down 19.81 per cent. Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,52,684 units last month as compared to 3,38,988 units in October 2018, a decline of 25.45 per cent, it added.

Total exports increased 20 per cent to 69,339 units last month as compared with 57,926 units in October 2018.

