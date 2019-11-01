NSE asks trading members to safeguard investor data
Amid instances of fraudsters collecting investors' information, the NSE has asked trading members to take steps to safeguard data of the clients registered with them and not to share such data with unauthorized persons. The move comes after Sebi communicated to the NSE that certain fraudsters are collecting data of clients who are already into trading in exchanges and send them bulk messages on the pretext of providing investment tips and lure them to invest in their bogus firms by promising huge profits.
Sebi, further, said there is a need to create awareness among investors about such incidents. Consequently, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in a circular, asked all the members "to sensitize their clients and create awareness" on the issue.
"Further, members are advised to take necessary steps to safeguard data of the clients /investors registered with them and not to share or reveal such data to unauthorized persons," it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- investors
- clients
- NSE
- Sebi
- fraudsters
ALSO READ
Equities flat as investors keep bets low, metal scrips decline
China stocks flat as investors await trade deal details
PUG Securities cannot take on board new clients for 2 months: Sebi
Illegal CIS: Sebi asks G-Life India directors to refund Rs 26 cr to investors
Sterling slips as investors await Brexit showdown