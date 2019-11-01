Canon India Reveals its Strong Focus on Market Engineering

Highlighting its prowess in delivering end-to-end customer support, Canon India, one of the leaders in the imaging space, today shared its plans to further augment its expertise in the customer service domain. Referred to as Market Engineering at Canon, the service framework forms a key pillar to the company's growth strategy in the country. Boasting a robust service infrastructure, Canon India endeavours to further amplify the same in order to deliver service excellence within the country.

In alignment with its objective to boost its customer service ability, the imaging giant has setup a Canon Technical Excellence Centre (C-TEC) in NOIDA, serving as the building block for the company with respect to attaining service excellence. The establishment of C-TEC is a strategic initiative as part of Market Engineering domain and is in line with the brand's attempt and commitment towards offering quality services across both B2B and B2C businesses. In addition to this, C-TEC also serves as the learning and training hub for customer service specialists who are known as hybrid engineers and are thoroughly trained to drive service excellence for the brand, along with ensuring customer delight.

Commenting on Canon India's strong focus on customer service, Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India, said, "In line with our philosophy of 'Delighting You Always', Market Engineering at Canon India is a strategic enabler, through which we aim to offer a robust service infrastructure to the customers. This is being done by developing a 24X7 workforce of hybrid engineers along with offering critical services such as predictive maintenance and re-engineering. Our approach embodies our commitment towards the customers and drives us to bring forth customized service offerings, in an attempt to make customer interactions faster, easier and effective. We strive to give our customers the best possible service backed by the latest innovations, thereby, increasing customer satisfaction and making them Canon loyalists. Canon Technical Excellence Centre (C-TEC) is where this is made possible and we are proud to showcase this to the world."

Mr. Rahul Goel, Director-Market Engineering, Canon India, added, "With an extensive Market Engineering framework, we are constantly catering to our entire range of B2C and B2B products across the country. While we have been successfully managing the service queries of our B2C customers either in-stores or via collection centres, we have also unleashed our core expertise of on-site and predictive maintenance to seamlessly manage the uptime of our MIFs for our B2B customers. Going forward, we endeavour to further expand our service network across the country, thereby facilitating in retaining current customers along with driving new business acquisitions across various industry sectors."

Market Engineering at Canon India is constantly evolving and currently rests on the dual innovations of predictive maintenance and re-engineering. Predictive maintenance includes a proactive maintenance strategy that predicts when a machine might need necessary software or hardware upgrades, in order to perform the maintenance tasks well in advance, thereby ensuring maximum uptime of the machine. This plays a significant role in enhancing the quality of products and also helps manage the exceeding customer expectations. Re-engineering, on the other hand, covers miscellaneous activities to minimize service operations cost which includes recovery, repair of used and defective parts and Field Replacement Unit (FRU), refilling of toner, refreshment of field returned machines and managing e-waste in environmental friendly manner as per statuary requirement.

From an infrastructure perspective, C-TEC not only houses one of the largest dark rooms for imaging but also accommodates most of Canon's product portfolio under one roof including cameras, printers, professional printing solutions, etc. The centre is also responsible for servicing damaged products and recycling used ones. Apart from this, the facility provides training and learning support to the engineers and channel partners of the company. Canon Technical Excellence Centre (C-TEC) is a testament to the brand's commitment to the country and the ways in which it is striving to stay ahead, by offering impeccable services to its customers.

Currently, in B2B space, the company has one of the largest direct service networks in the industry consisting of more than 280 direct staff operating out of more than 40 locations through which we provide service support to our corporate & professional customers. In addition, Canon India has a vast network of 185 Partners extending support to 1000+ locations. In the B2C space, the company has wide service reach in India covering 300+ cities which is one of the largest in the industry. Currently, there are 6 Master Service Centres in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Cochin and Kolkata which are owned and operated by Canon.

