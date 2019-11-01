International Development News
Development News Edition

ITW Consulting Appoints Deep Drona as Chief Business Officer

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 15:51 IST
ITW Consulting Appoints Deep Drona as Chief Business Officer
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

ITW Consulting, an affiliate of Global Sports Commerce specializing in crafting and executing multi-faceted brand management solutions across sports, entertainment and media, has appointed Deep Drona as Chief Business Officer w.e.f. from October 2019.

Deep will be responsible to streamlining and creating synergy amongst all verticals of ITW to provide 360-degree solutions to our clientele. Additionally, he will be developing and implementing new IP's in the global market across sports and other business lines and assist ITW consulting management in achieving its next level milestones in National and International Markets.

"As we further scale up our business in the market with new networks and offerings, we see great potential in bringing more synergy across different revenue functions of ITW. Deep's incredible knowledge and experience will help us further streamline and provide 360-degree solutions to our clients. We have our expertise in Sales, Consulting, Talent, Events, Content, Sports media planning and buying, all under one entity. Further, we would like ITW to establish its credentials as a complete Sports, Media & Entertainment organization. We see Deep with his rich experience in Sports & Entertainment to add to our vision & meet our aggressive plan to establish ITW as a leader & forefront player in the market," says Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder & Managing Director, ITW Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Deep Drona, Chief Business Officer, ITW Consulting said, "I am excited to take up this role and explore newer possibilities. I look forward to working with the team to build and execute impactful strategies as I embark on this exciting journey. ITW is unique in terms of the services they offer, they are in an end-to-end Company with solutions for clients offering Sales and Marketing opportunities across Sports Media and Entertainment along with being the largest sellers and consultants on cricket rights. Besides this ITW Group Companies ITW Global, DOOH, Playworx Entertainment, MediaWorx, Catalyst also offer a world of opportunities for collaboration to pitch 360 to clients."

With over two and half decades of experience, Deep joins ITW post a long and very successful stint at SPN India Pvt Ltd. Earlier he was cluster head Sales of all Sony Sports channels and Movie channels MAX, MAX-2, FTA- Sony WAH. Deep has led the sales launch initiatives of the sports cluster before the buyout of Ten Sports and the music channel MIX and the movie channels Max 2 and WAH. Deep has under his leadership successfully delivered the first 10 seasons of IPL, ICC Events and other marquees Indian cricket bilateral tours of South Africa, England, Australia, and others. FIFA, WORLD CUP's, WWE, La Liga, Champions League, and Serie A were some more properties that were helmed during his stint at SPN.

Prior to SPN, he was with SABTNL where he set up sales operations and also launched successfully SAB TV. Nimbus Communication Pvt Ltd is where he began his TV career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

All bets on: how to read bookie odds on a UK election

British punters will once again indulge their passion for a cash wager on their countrys political future as bookmakers open up bets on the outcome of the Dec. 12 national election. Betting on the vote opened this week with Prime Minister B...

Rohit receives blow on left thigh ahead of first T20

India captain Rohit Sharma was hit on his left thigh while taking throwdowns here on Friday, forcing him to leave the net session ahead of Sundays T20 International against Bangladesh. Rohit, who will lead India in the three-match series in...

Trump tweets fake photo of dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid, evokes howls of laughter

President Donald Trump has tweeted a fake image of himself awarding a medal of honour to the military dog injured in the daring raid that killed the Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northwest Syria. Baghdadi, 48, died on Saturda...

PDP expels RS member Nazir Ahmad Laway from party for attending swearing-in ceremony of J-K LG: Party spokesperson.

PDP expels RS member Nazir Ahmad Laway from party for attending swearing-in ceremony of J-K LG Party spokesperson....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019