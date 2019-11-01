International Development News
Development News Edition

Bhutani Infra announces the launch of start-up nation - Bharat Badho Abhiyan

In its bid to promote start-up culture in Delhi NCR, especially in Noida - Greater Noida, Bhutani Infra, a leading real estate company in the region has launched a special scheme specifically targeted at the Startup community.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 17:08 IST
Bhutani Infra announces the launch of start-up nation - Bharat Badho Abhiyan
Bhutani Group. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): In its bid to promote start-up culture in Delhi NCR, especially in Noida - Greater Noida, Bhutani Infra, a leading real estate company in the region has launched a special scheme specifically targeted at the Startup community. Aptly named 'Startup Nation - Bharat Badho Abhiyan', the Company is offering lucrative scheme wherein there is an option of paying just 1 per cent of the total cost of office unit for 42 months and the balance after 2 years of possession. As a sweetener to the offer, Bhutani group is also offering lease guarantee for 5 years from the time of possession to every customer.

The scheme is applicable for its commercial project, Grandthum located in Greater Noida (West), which is a complete retail destination for all the business and enormously suitable for start-ups. The basic selling price of the office units is Rs 4,996 per sq ft and office spaces are available for as low as Rs 13.3 lac. A recent study has highlighted that Delhi NCR is one the prominent hub for startups, well ahead of Bengaluru and Mumbai. Keeping in the mind the same aspect, the Bhutani Group is envisioned specially to fuel the aspirations of startups with zero loan hassles Plug and play lockable offices with top-notch amenities and business guidance services such as fund raising assistance, Phone and LAN connectivity, and CCTV monitoring, Legal, HR Accounting and IT support with 24 hours secured access.

"With vicinity of Jewar airport and office hubs, Delhi/NCR and Gurgaon is the emerging hub for all the commercial sectors, the Bhutani Group is coming up with lucrative offers to invest in its complete retail destination business with the major focus on start-ups and will be benefiting as it is a complete interest free scheme," said Ashish Bhutani, CEO, Bhutani Infra. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Also Read: Greater Noida: 3 cattle thieves injured in encounter with police

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Featuring in 100 matches for Liverpool is 'just a dream' for Alexander-Arnold

Liverpools Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is on the verge of featuring in the 100th match, said it is just dream for him to achieve that feat. Its just a dream, you never think you will play 100 times for Liverpool, the clubs official website ...

Andhra Pradesh: Couple killed after being hit by tanker in Visakhapatnam

Two people were killed after a tanker carrying diesel hit them on the National Highway in Tallapalem village here on Friday. Kasimkota Sub Inspector Himagiri said, Karanam Somi Naidu 55, and his wife Aidi Talli 50 was going on the high way ...

Black Clover Chapter 227 spoilers – Asta vs Queen in battle, What others can be seen

Fans are passionately waiting for Black Clover Chapter 227. Chapter 226 came out earlier this week and the Japanese manga aficionados highly enjoyed another week of Tabata greatness. Here we will try to find out what we can see in the upcom...

Jennifer Lopez wears Harry Winston jewellery set in Platinum

Mumbai Maharashtra India Nov 1 ANINewsVoir Jennifer Lopez wore Harry Winston jewellery set in Platinum to The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 11th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles on October 27th. Jennifer Lopez also wore ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019