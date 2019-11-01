Bhutani Infra announces the launch of start-up nation - Bharat Badho Abhiyan

New Delhi [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): In its bid to promote start-up culture in Delhi NCR, especially in Noida - Greater Noida, Bhutani Infra, a leading real estate company in the region has launched a special scheme specifically targeted at the Startup community. Aptly named 'Startup Nation - Bharat Badho Abhiyan', the Company is offering lucrative scheme wherein there is an option of paying just 1 per cent of the total cost of office unit for 42 months and the balance after 2 years of possession. As a sweetener to the offer, Bhutani group is also offering lease guarantee for 5 years from the time of possession to every customer.

The scheme is applicable for its commercial project, Grandthum located in Greater Noida (West), which is a complete retail destination for all the business and enormously suitable for start-ups. The basic selling price of the office units is Rs 4,996 per sq ft and office spaces are available for as low as Rs 13.3 lac. A recent study has highlighted that Delhi NCR is one the prominent hub for startups, well ahead of Bengaluru and Mumbai. Keeping in the mind the same aspect, the Bhutani Group is envisioned specially to fuel the aspirations of startups with zero loan hassles Plug and play lockable offices with top-notch amenities and business guidance services such as fund raising assistance, Phone and LAN connectivity, and CCTV monitoring, Legal, HR Accounting and IT support with 24 hours secured access.

"With vicinity of Jewar airport and office hubs, Delhi/NCR and Gurgaon is the emerging hub for all the commercial sectors, the Bhutani Group is coming up with lucrative offers to invest in its complete retail destination business with the major focus on start-ups and will be benefiting as it is a complete interest free scheme," said Ashish Bhutani, CEO, Bhutani Infra. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

