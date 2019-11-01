International Development News
Legitquest raises Rs 3 cr from InfoEdge, WaterBridge

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 01-11-2019 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 17:09 IST
Artificial intelligence-enabled legal technology firm Legitquest on Friday said it has raised a seed funding of Rs 3 crore from internet firm InfoEdge (India) and venture capital fund WaterBridge Ventures. Legitquest plans to use the funds to expand its team and develop the AI capabilities related to issue, decision, reasoning, arguments and facts, the company said in a statement.

The company said, "It has raised a seed funding of Rs 3 crore from India's leading pure-play internet company InfoEdge (India) and leading early-stage venture capital fund WaterBridge Ventures." "We started the company with a vision to help lawyers become more effective by leveraging cutting-edge technology. I am excited to welcome InfoEdge and WaterBridge Ventures on this journey of transforming the legal profession," Karan Kalia, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Legitquest said.

