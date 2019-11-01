International Development News
Development News Edition

ZTE wins Best Industry Innovation Application Award at PT Expo China 2019 by virtue of ZTE 5G Module ZM9000

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shenzhen
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 17:16 IST
ZTE wins Best Industry Innovation Application Award at PT Expo China 2019 by virtue of ZTE 5G Module ZM9000
Image Credit: Twitter (@ZTEPress)

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, today announced that it has won Best Industry Innovation Application Award by virtue of ZTE 5G Module ZM9000 at PT Expo China 2019. ZTE 5G Module ZM9000 will promote the evolution of the entire 4K UHD industry to 5G by providing live video broadcast with a brand-new 5G+4K method.

Empowered by the second generation Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, ZTE 5G Module ZM9000 supports both NSA and SA networks. It covers the 4G/5G frequency bands of the three major Chinese operators. This device adopts the M.2 encapsulation technology and features plug-and-play function in the standard size of 30 x 52 x 3.6 mm. This product can be quickly adapted to a variety of industrial products, including security protection cameras, 5G 8K TVs, and HD conference terminals.

In addition, ZTE 5G Module ZM9000 boasts ultra-low standby power consumption and abundant interfaces. ZTE plans to put 5G Module ZM9000 into commercial use in December 2019. It will be widely applied in intelligent manufacturing fields, including autonomous driving, remote control, robot preventive maintenance, HD cameras, industrial gateways, and oil exploration.

ZTE is pioneering in upgrading 5G applications from individual, family, HD live broadcast to more scenarios, by means of the introduction and commercial use of diversified 5G terminal devices, such as ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G, ZTE 5G Indoor Router MC801 and ZTE 5G Module ZM9000.

ZTE has formed over 30 5G serialized solutions and implemented more than 50 demonstration projects in nearly 20 industries, including the industrial Internet, big video, Internet of Vehicles, media, energy, public safety, health care, education, environmental protection, and transportation. In strategic cooperation with more than 300 industry customers, ZTE has jointly deployed service applications with them and collaborated with over 200 industry-leading product providers to launch 5G-based solutions-oriented to different industries.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies, and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

ZTE has so far obtained 35 commercial 5G contracts in major 5G markets such as Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA (the Middle East and Africa). ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors sales down 34 pc in October at 41,354 units

Tata Motors on Friday reported a 33.58 per cent decline in total sales at 41,354 units in October. The company had sold a total of 62,264 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.Total domestic sales were down 32 p...

Dubai displays tech reputation with global robotics contest

Seeking to bolster its image as a forward-looking metropolis, Dubai hosted the largest-ever international robotics contest this week, challenging young people from 190 countries to find solutions to global ocean pollution. Event organizers ...

Warner leads Australia to T20 clean-sweep over Sri Lanka

Melbourne, Nov 1 AFP Australia cruised past Sri Lanka to clean-sweep their three-match Twenty20 series Friday, with an in-form David Warner grinding out a third successive half-century in the seven wicket win. The home team have been domina...

Jharkhand polls in five phases between Nov 30-Dec 20; result on Dec 23: EC

Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, and the counting of votes will take place on December 23, the Election Commission said on Friday. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019