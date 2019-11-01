ZTE wins Best Industry Innovation Application Award at PT Expo China 2019 by virtue of ZTE 5G Module ZM9000

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, today announced that it has won Best Industry Innovation Application Award by virtue of ZTE 5G Module ZM9000 at PT Expo China 2019. ZTE 5G Module ZM9000 will promote the evolution of the entire 4K UHD industry to 5G by providing live video broadcast with a brand-new 5G+4K method.

Empowered by the second generation Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, ZTE 5G Module ZM9000 supports both NSA and SA networks. It covers the 4G/5G frequency bands of the three major Chinese operators. This device adopts the M.2 encapsulation technology and features plug-and-play function in the standard size of 30 x 52 x 3.6 mm. This product can be quickly adapted to a variety of industrial products, including security protection cameras, 5G 8K TVs, and HD conference terminals.

In addition, ZTE 5G Module ZM9000 boasts ultra-low standby power consumption and abundant interfaces. ZTE plans to put 5G Module ZM9000 into commercial use in December 2019. It will be widely applied in intelligent manufacturing fields, including autonomous driving, remote control, robot preventive maintenance, HD cameras, industrial gateways, and oil exploration.

ZTE is pioneering in upgrading 5G applications from individual, family, HD live broadcast to more scenarios, by means of the introduction and commercial use of diversified 5G terminal devices, such as ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G, ZTE 5G Indoor Router MC801 and ZTE 5G Module ZM9000.

ZTE has formed over 30 5G serialized solutions and implemented more than 50 demonstration projects in nearly 20 industries, including the industrial Internet, big video, Internet of Vehicles, media, energy, public safety, health care, education, environmental protection, and transportation. In strategic cooperation with more than 300 industry customers, ZTE has jointly deployed service applications with them and collaborated with over 200 industry-leading product providers to launch 5G-based solutions-oriented to different industries.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies, and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

ZTE has so far obtained 35 commercial 5G contracts in major 5G markets such as Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA (the Middle East and Africa). ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.

