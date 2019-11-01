Escorts settles marginally lower

Shedding early gains, shares of Escorts Ltd on Friday closed in the red even as the company reported better tractor sales. Shares of the firm fell 0.59 per cent to Rs 655.75 apiece on the BSE. Intra-day, it gained 2.78 per cent to Rs 678 apiece.

On the National Stock Exchange, the stock settled at Rs 655, down 0.66 per cent. During the day, it rose 2.90 per cent to Rs 678.50. Farm equipment and engineering major Escorts Ltd on Friday reported a 1.6 per cent increase in tractor sales to 13,353 units in October.

The company had sold 13,140 units in the same month a year ago, Escorts Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)