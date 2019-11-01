International Development News
Jennifer Lopez wears Harry Winston jewellery set in Platinum

Jennifer Lopez wore Harry Winston jewellery set in Platinum to 'The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards' in Los Angeles on October 27th.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 17:48 IST
Jennifer Lopez wears Harry Winston jewellery set in Platinum
Jennifer Lopez Wears Harry Winston Jewelry Set in Platinum. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jennifer Lopez wore Harry Winston jewellery set in Platinum to 'The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards' in Los Angeles on October 27th. Jennifer Lopez also wore Harry Winston jewellery set in platinum to the CFDA Fashion Awards in June 2019.

Statement earrings set in platinum are currently popular on the red carpet, as recently seen on Angelina Jolie at the European premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (9th October'19), and Nicole Kidman at the Gala for the Global Ocean (26th September'19). Rare and precious, platinum jewellery is truly a perennial red-carpet favourite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone.

Platinum is one of the rarest metals and always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Also Read: Gems, Jewellery exports may decline 5-10% this year: GJEPC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

