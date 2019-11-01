International Development News
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains as October job growth slows less than expected

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 18:12 IST
  • Created: 01-11-2019 18:10 IST
Image Credit: ANI

U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after data showed domestic job growth slowed less than expected in October, adding to optimism spurred by strong manufacturing data out of China. The report also showed hiring in the prior two months was stronger than previously estimated, offering assurance that consumers would continue to prop up the slowing economy for a while.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 92 points, or 0.34%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.35% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 31.25 points, or 0.39%. Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 24 points, or 0.09%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 3 points, or 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6.25 points, or 0.08%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

