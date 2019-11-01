Business highlights

International Development News
Development News Edition

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 18:22 IST
Following are the top business stories at 1818 hours:

DEL44 BIZ-WHATSAPP-GOVT Govt concerned over WhatsApp's non-disclosure of hacking incident in past meetings

New Delhi: The government has expressed concern over WhatsApp not disclosing Pegasus hacking incident during its multiple rounds of discussions with the Centre since June, according to sources.

DEL51 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex perches near lifetime high; posts weekly gain

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex notched up gains for the sixth straight session on Friday as risk sentiment remained skewed towards equities even amid lacklustre macroeconomic data.

DCM28 BIZ-GST-COLLECTION GST collections remain subdued at Rs 95,380 cr in Oct

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in October declined to Rs 95,380 crore, as against Rs 1,00,710 crore in the same month a year ago, as per government data released on Friday.

DCM30 BIZ-INDIA-EU India, Germany for resuming stalled talks for free trade pact with EU

New Delhi: India and Germany have agreed to deepen efforts to resume stalled negotiations for a free trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU), a joint statement said on Friday.

DCM35 BIZ-EXPORTS First export preparedness index to rank states, UTs likely in January 2020

New Delhi: The government is likely to release the first index in January to rank states and Union territories based on their preparedness to promote exports, an official said.

DCM52 BIZ-RESULTS-YESBANK Yes Bank posts net loss of Rs 629 cr in Sept quarter as bad loans spike

New Delhi: Yes Bank on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 629.1 crore for the September quarter due to a spurt in bad loans.

DCM32 BIZ-TELECOM-DUES COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

New Delh: Ignoring its member Reliance Jio's contentions, telecom industry association COAI has shot off an 'addendum' to its earlier demands and has now sought a complete waiver of statutory dues that its other members such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea owe to the government following the Supreme Court ruling.

DCM34 BIZ-LD AUTO SALES Maruti posts first positive domestic sales in 7 mths; M&M, Toyota improve performance in Oct

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Toyota Kirloskar Motor, on Friday reported improved sales in October driven by festive season demand amid a prolonged slowdown in the sector.

DCM53 BIZ-TRAI-RINGER Trai fixes mobile call ring time at 30 seconds; 60 secs for landline

New Delhi: Telecom regulator Trai on Friday fixed phone call ring time at 30 seconds on mobiles and 60 seconds for landline phones, in case the call is neither answered nor rejected by the susbcriber.

