International Development News
Development News Edition

Central Bank of India logs Rs 139 cr profit in Q2

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 18:42 IST
Central Bank of India logs Rs 139 cr profit in Q2
Image Credit:

Central Bank of India was back in the black, logging a consolidated net profit of Rs 138.58 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal as bad loans came down. The state-owned lender had posted a loss of Rs 935.54 crore in the year-ago period. In the April-June period of this fiscal, the lender clocked a profit of Rs 121.61 crore.

Income during the period under review rose to Rs 6,728.17 crore as against Rs 6,224.05 crore in the year-ago same period, the bank said in a regulatory filing. On a standalone basis, the net profit stood at Rs 134.07 crore. In the September quarter of the previous fiscal, there was a loss of Rs 923.60 crore.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) came down to 19.89 percent (Rs 33,497.22 crore) of gross advances at the end of September 2019 from 21.48 percent (Rs 37,410.76 crore) by the same period a year ago. Net NPAs or bad loans also came down to 7.90 percent (Rs 11,551.91 crore) from 10.36 percent (Rs 15,794.15 crore).

Thus, provision for bad loans and contingencies (consolidated basis) for the September quarter of 2019-20 fell to Rs 794.28 crore from Rs 1,983.18 crore parked aside during the year-ago period. The bank's stock closed at Rs 23.75 on the BSE, up 4.63 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish authorities ready for election eve protests -sources

Spanish authorities are preparing for protests by supporters of Catalan independence on the eve of Spains Nov. 10 general election that could turn violent, government and Socialist Party sources told Reuters. The comments from two senior so...

Rugby-Read still among game's greats after fairytale finish thwarted

Kieran Reads glittering All Blacks career ultimately did not end with the same fairytale finish as his predecessor Richie McCaw, but the 34-year-old will still go down as one of New Zealands greatest players.Read had hoped to emulate McCaw ...

Told to part with her pet dog by father, woman commits suicide

Upset over being told by her father to part with her pet dog, whose continuous barking irked neighbours, a 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her home in the city outskirts, police said. Kavitha, a private sector employee, ha...

Newborn saved from being buried alive now faces high-risk

She may have got a new lease of live having been saved moments before being buried alive here, but the newborn girl baby now requires a high-risk surgery for a , police said on Friday. On Thursday, police thwarted the attempt of a duo from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019