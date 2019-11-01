International Development News
Development News Edition

Construction ban: NCR builders fear momentum break, hope for permanent solution

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 20:08 IST
Construction ban: NCR builders fear momentum break, hope for permanent solution
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Real estate players in the National Capital Region said on Friday that the ban on construction till November 5 will have an adverse effect on their pace of work, resulting in delay in handing over flats to buyers. Builders in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad also hoped that a "permanent solution" be found to the annual practice of banning construction in Delhi-NCR during this time of the year and other steps be taken round-the-year to prevent such alarming levels of pollution.

Pankaj Bajaj, president of NCR unit of CREDAI, a confederation of builders across the country, said the real estate industry is wholehearted with the authorities in their efforts to control pollution and they take it up as their legal and moral responsibility. "However, such disruptions are unfortunately not added to the committed possession dates for the homebuyers. Even if work is officially stopped for just 10 days, it may take another two weeks to fully remobilize the site. There are at least 7-8 such episodes in the construction cycle of a typical project in NCR. Hope this is seen as a factor beyond the control of builders," Bajaj, the managing director of Eldeco, told PTI.

Developers are already doing their bit towards environment and are employing means that can help contain the pollution, said Ashok Gupta, CMD of Ajnara India, which has projects in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida. "However, stopping work for 4-5 days is a bit too much and should be avoided at a time when we are working towards achieving the goal of delivering as much as possible," he said.

Dhiraj Jain, the director of Mahagun Group, which has projects in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, said the EPCA's step is an indication that the situation of pollution is bad. "Every year we see this happening around November but this step is good only for a few days. ... We hope a permanent solution comes up that does not hamper the pace of construction which is important to deliver houses to everyone," Jain said.

Sagar Saxena, the project head for Spectrum Metro, described the decision as a "setback" to the overall pace of development. "A sudden break of a week does affect the construction. I strongly feel that there are other steps that should be taken around the year so that this yearly phenomenon of pollution should not happen," he added.

Ghaziabad-based Vasu Infrastructure's director Rakesh Aggarwal felt the EPCA's decision to completely stay all construction activities in Delhi-NCR will adversely affect the management of labor and said it becomes difficult to keep workers unoccupied for four to five days at a go. "Almost a week's time without work will disperse the settled labor which in turn will affect the flow of work in the coming days even after the ban is lifted. This has a bearing on the overall efficiency and adversely affects the productivity of a project," he said.

"Increase in the level of pollution is a matter of grave concern and everyone should pitch in to mitigate the effects but there should be some permanent solution to it rather than all such stop-gap measures as it is a yearly problem and almost happens around the same time every year," Aggarwal, also the vice president of Credai Ghaziabad, said. A spokesperson for BPTP, which has projects in Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Noida, said, "We will comply with the government order and stall all construction. Our focus has been on enhancing green cover at our sites."

The EPCA, a Supreme Court-mandated panel, on Friday declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR and banned construction activity till November 5. It also banned the bursting of crackers during the winter season and directed that all coal and other fuel-based industries, which have not shifted to natural gas or agro-residue, will remain shut in Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bahadurgarh, Bhiwadi, Greater Noida, Sonepat, Panipat till the morning of November 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Brazil police raid Greek shipper over oil tarring beaches

Brazilian police on Friday raided the offices of a Greek company as they investigate an oil tanker carrying heavy Venezuelan crude that was allegedly spilled at sea, tarring thousands of kilometers of Brazils coastline over the past two mon...

Olympic Qualifiers: Rampaging Indian women thrash USA 5-1 in first leg

Indian womens hockey team took a giant leap towards Olympic qualification with a near-flawless performance to hammer USA 5-1 in the first-leg of the two-match FIH Qualifier here on Friday. It was expected to be a tricky tie for the hosts bu...

Rs 1.5 cr cash stolen from cooperative bank in TN

In a major theft in a cooperative bank here, Rs 1.5 crore cash was found missing on Friday, police said. When the staff came to the BHEL Cooperative bank on Friday morning, they found the door open, papers and documents strewn around and t...

Credit cooperative company MD held on charges of fraud

The managing director of a creditcooperative company here was arrested on Friday on charges ofduping its investors to the tune of lakhs of rupees, police said. N Nanjundaiah, who ran the Kanva Souharda Cooperative Credit Limited, was arres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019