International Development News
Development News Edition

Hacking incident raises questions on WhatsApp's digital payment services plans: Govt sources

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 21:30 IST
Hacking incident raises questions on WhatsApp's digital payment services plans: Govt sources

The latest security incident around WhatsApp could have a bearing on the launch of its digital payment services in India as these systems need to be "fool-proof", a senior government official said. Asked if the Pegasus snooping row could impact WhatsApp's digital payment plans that are still awaiting regulator approvals, the official said the incident will certainly raise question on seriousness of the plans and security aspects, particularly since digital payment is all about fool-proof systems.

An e-mail sent to WhatApp on the issue remained unanswered. The messaging app, which has about 400 million users in India, has been testing its payments service in the country since last year with about a million users. WhatsApp's service will compete against the likes of Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay as and when it is rolled out nationally in India.

Official sources said the government is "disturbed" about WhatsApp's lack of disclosures on the hacking incident even during its multiple rounds of talks with the Centre since June. Sources also questioned WhatsApp for time and again resisting the government's demands for traceability and tracking of origination of rogue messages, citing privacy concerns, when in fact there have been incidents of users being snooped upon.

The government will insist on traceability of source in case of malicious messages, the official said, adding that the Centre has not asked WhatsApp to break any encryption. Sources also questioned the timing of the Pegasus hacking incident disclosures, coming as it does after the Indian government mounted pressure on WhatsApp for traceability.

"If it is a coincidence, it is too much of a coincidence that WhatsApp is under global pressure on the traceability part and Indian government is looking to make social media companies more accountable," the source said, adding that work on Personal Data Protection Bill is underway and will come up in next session of Parliament. "...you (WhatsApp) are taking the plea of privacy...but privacy is being pilfered by certain rogue elements," the official said, adding that the government will wait for WhatsApp's response before taking any action.

Source also asserted that WhatsApp was bound by law to make these disclosure but chose not to do so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on U.S. jobs report, China data

Wall Streets main indexes climbed on Friday, as concerns over global growth were allayed by largely upbeat U.S. jobs report and data out of China that showed factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in more than two years.The tech-heav...

Djokovic crushes Tsitsipas to set up Dimitrov semi-final in Paris

Novak Djokovic produced a magnificent performance to thrash seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1, 6-2 on Friday and set up a Paris Masters semi-final against Grigor Dimitrov. The 32-year-old, battling Rafael Nadal for the year-end world numb...

U.S.-China tensions hang over Southeast Asian summit

Southeast Asian leaders are expected to voice concern at rising trade tensions during a regional summit starting on Saturday in the shadow of the U.S.-China trade war and amid worries at U.S. disengagement from the region. The 10 countries ...

Four arrested after shootout in East Delhi

Four people, involved in several cases of burglaries, were arrested on Friday after a brief shootout in East Delhis Pandav Nagar area, police said. The accused have been identified as Sheikh Saifuddin, Wasim Akram, Mumtaz, and Anwar, they s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019