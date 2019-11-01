International Development News
Development News Edition

Three banks report NPA divergence a day after Sebi directive

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 21:49 IST
Three banks report NPA divergence a day after Sebi directive
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A day after market regulator Sebi put in place tighter disclosure norms, Lakshmi Vilas Bank and two other lenders on Friday reported divergence in their bad loans for the last fiscal ended March 2019. Sebi on Thursday had directed all listed banks to disclose any divergence in bad loan provisioning within 24 hours of receiving RBI's risk assessment report, rather than waiting to publish the details in their annual financial statements.

As per the disclosures made by the lenders through exchange filings, state-owned Indian Bank has reported a divergence of Rs 820 crore in its net non-performing assets (NPAs) for 2018-19, while that for Union Bank stood at Rs 998.70 crore. Private sector Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) said its net NPA divergence was to the tune of Rs 54.9 crore in the last fiscal.

The gap in the NPA position also had an impact on the profit/loss metrics for the fiscal ended March 2019. Thus, Union Bank of India reported widening of its net loss to Rs 3,978.37 crore for FY19 from Rs 2,947.45 crore earlier.

In case of Indian Bank, the bank suffered a loss of Rs 333.21 crore (after considering impact of DTA -- deferred tax assets) as against a net profit of Rs 321.95 crore reported earlier. For LVB, the net loss widened to Rs 1,006 crore from Rs 894 crore.

"Out of the divergence in provisioning amount of Rs 111.90 crore, bank has already considered an amount of Rs 62.72 crore in its accounts for the quarter ended June 30, 2019," LVB said. In recent months, there have been several instances of under-reporting of bad loans by lenders, prompting regulatory action by the RBI.

In a circular on Thursday, Sebi noted that disclosures in respect of divergence and provisioning are in the nature of material events and hence necessitate immediate disclosure. Further, this information is also price sensitive, requiring prompt disclosure by a listed entity. Accordingly, the regulator has decided that "listed banks shall make disclosures of divergences and provisioning beyond specified threshold, as mentioned in aforesaid RBI notifications, as soon as reasonably possible and not later than 24 hours upon receipt of the Reserve Bank's Final Risk Assessment Report (RAR), rather than waiting to publish them as part of annual financial statements".

This new framework will come into force with immediate effect, it said on Thursday. The disclosures need to be made in case the banks' additional provisioning for non-performing assets (NPAs) assessed by the RBI exceeds 10 per cent of the reported profit before provisions and contingencies, and if the additional gross NPAs identified by the RBI exceed 15 per cent of the published incremental gross NPAs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Brazil police target Greek ship in probe of oil tarring beaches

Brazilian investigators said on Friday a Greek-flagged ship carrying Venezuelan crude was the source of oil tarring thousands of kilometers of coastline over the past two months. While prosecutors and police did not name the vessel, a prose...

Gold worth over Rs 90 lakh seized at city airport

Gold worth Rs 94.2 lakh and foreign currencies were seized from different passengers upon their arrival at the airport here from various destinations over the last two days, the Customs department said on Friday. In the first incident, gol...

Djokovic crushes Tsitsipas to set up Dimitrov semi-final in Paris

Paris, Nov 1 AFP Novak Djokovic produced a magnificent performance to thrash seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1, 6-2 on Friday and set up a Paris Masters semi-final against Grigor Dimitrov. The 32-year-old, battling Rafael Nadal for the ye...

Assam CM hands over Rs 20L cheque to martyred soldier's kin

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday visited the Golaghat residence of martyred soldier Padam Bahadur Shrestha and handed over a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to his wife. Shrestha, a Havildar of Indian Armys 39 Gorkha Rifles, was kill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019