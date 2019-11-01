International Development News
Development News Edition

CCI to probe Odisha State Civil Supplies Corp for anti-competitive practices

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 21:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 21:51 IST
CCI to probe Odisha State Civil Supplies Corp for anti-competitive practices

The Competition Commission of India on Friday ordered a detailed investigation against Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd for alleged unfair business ways with respect to procurement of custom milling services for rice. For the case, the regulator considered the market for "procurement of custom milling services for rice in state of Odisha" as the relevant one. It also found that the entity is "prima-facie" dominant in the relevant market.

The investigation has been ordered on a complaint filed by Odisha-based Maa Metakani Rice Industries, which is into rice (paddy) milling and production of rice, among others. It acts as a custom milling agent of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation. According to the watchdog, the main allegations of market abuse relate to conduct of the entity in non-settlement of CMR dues of the Maa Metakani Rice Industries and imposition of unfair condition by it upon millers for entering into agreement for custom milling for Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2018-19.

CMR refers to custom milled rice. In its 14-page order, the CCI said that from the documents placed on record, it appears there is high-handedness on the part of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corp.

"The Commission, at this stage, without delving into the specifics of the abuse, as alleged, is of the prima facie opinion that the issue requires investigation," it noted. Further, the watchdog said the allegation of the arbitrary disclosure of criteria for selection of custom millers for participation in rabi season KMS 2017-18, also requires to be investigated by the director general (DG).

The DG is the investigation arm of the CCI. The regulator also made it clear that nothing stated in the order shall be tantamount to final expression of opinion on the merits of the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Brutal Djokovic thrashes woeful Tsitsipas in Paris

Novak Djokovic destroyed a woeful Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 6-2 to book his place in the semi-finals of the Paris Masters on Friday. The Serb, who will be supplanted as world number one by Rafael Nadal on Monday, showed no signs of the cold th...

Angela Merkel meets five women including Atishi, Karuna Nundy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday met five women including senior AAP leader Atishi and Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy here, sources said. She also met YourStory founder Shradha Sharma, Brookings India director of research Shamik...

UPDATE 3-Brazil police target Greek ship in probe of oil tarring beaches

Brazilian investigators said on Friday a Greek-flagged ship carrying Venezuelan crude was the source of oil tarring thousands of kilometers of coastline over the past two months. While prosecutors and police did not name the vessel, a prose...

Gold worth over Rs 90 lakh seized at city airport

Gold worth Rs 94.2 lakh and foreign currencies were seized from different passengers upon their arrival at the airport here from various destinations over the last two days, the Customs department said on Friday. In the first incident, gol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019