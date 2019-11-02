International Development News
Development News Edition

Trump says thinking of signing China trade deal in Iowa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 10:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 10:14 IST
Trump says thinking of signing China trade deal in Iowa

US President Donald Trump has said that he is considering signing the first phase of the long-awaited trade deal with China in Iowa. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were expected to ink the agreement at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Santiago, Chile in mid-November. But host Chile announced on Wednesday that it was cancelling the event due to ongoing mass demonstrations.

"We're moving along with the deal with China. China wants to make the deal very much and we have a good relationship and we'll see what happens. I don't like to talk about deals until they happen, but we're making a lot of progress," Trump told reporters on the South lawns of the White House. He was responding to a question on the status of the US-China trade deal.

"I'm looking at a different couple of locations. Could even be in Iowa...What we are discussing the location--but I like to get deals done first," he said. Earlier in the day, Trump's economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that the negotiations with China on a trade deal are going quite well.

According to Kudlow, negotiations on agriculture chapter is about closed now. This will not only increase Chinese purchases of American farm products from USD40 to USD 50 billion, but also open up the Chinese agricultural markets, the lowering of regulations and standards and non-tariff barriers. Farmers have been hit hard by the trade war. Trump has been trying to assure them that they will come out ahead in the end.

"The financial services chapters virtually done. It's going to give 100 per cent ownership to American companies in China, securities firms, insurance, investment, and so forth," he said. "The currency chapter is virtually done for stability rather than any manipulation. Excellent progress on the intellectual theft problem, the intellectual property theft problem, so-called IP chapter. It's not completed, but very good progress on that," he said.

According to Kudlow, the issues related to tech transfer have made some progress but would probably be taken up in phase two. "The deal is not completed, but we've made enormous progress. We are beyond where we were last spring. So I'm going to play that from the optimistic side," he said, adding that Trump is looking at signing the deal with his Chinese counterpart Xi and they are now looking for a venue.

Since last year when Trump launched a trade war with China, the US and China have imposed slapped tariffs on USD 360 billion in two-way trade. The US has imposed tariffs on USD 250 billion of Chinese goods, having accused the country of unfair trade practices.

Beijing hit back with duties on USD 110 billion of US goods, blaming the US for starting "the largest trade war in economic history". Trade talks between the world's largest economies started last November. But after more than a dozen rounds of talks in both Beijing and Washington DC, the talks have not yielded any desired result

As per the initial decision taken by Trump and Xi last November, the two countries were scheduled to arrive at a deal in 100 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Former K'taka minister Vaijanath Patil passes way

Former Karnataka Minister Vaijnath Patil passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday at the age of 81. Patil was suffering from prolonged illness and was admitted to Fortis hospital in Bengaluru for the treatment.As the president of ...

Mamata wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday and said the state was proud to have him, as its brand ambassador. She wished Khan good health and success and prayed that...

Barnes' late put-back gives Kings first win

Harrison Barnes scored on a putback with 2.9 seconds left to lift the Sacramento Kings to a 102-101 home win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night for their first victory of the season. Nemanja Bjelica launched a corner 3-pointer with less tha...

Lakers ride James' triple-double to win over Mavs

LeBron James had 39 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to defeat the host Dallas Mavericks 119-110 in overtime Friday night. James, who also had four steals, connected on 13 of 23 shots from the floor, in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019