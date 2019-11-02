International Development News
Unichem Labs Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 22.2 crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 02-11-2019 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 15:52 IST
Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Saturday reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 22.20 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 41.03 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Unichem Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 295.60 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 261.15 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

