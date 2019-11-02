Buffett's Berkshire reports higher quarterly operating profit
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, on Saturday said its quarterly operating profit rose as the company posted a higher profit in multiple business lines and generated more investment income from its insurance businesses.
Third-quarter operating profit rose 14.2 percent to USD 7.86 billion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Warren Buffett
- Berkshire Hathaway